VIDEO: Can a Weak Battery Cause EPS Problems?
Many improvements have been made to 12-volt systems over the years. This video is sponsored by Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper.
20 years ago, 42-volt was going to be the future of automotive electrical systems. But, it never happened. What did happen was 12-volt batteries and alternators improved along with the power management systems.
Today, 12-volt systems dominate even the electric vehicle segment.
In this video, we cover how to maintain these systems with inspection and correct battery replacement.
