 Can a Weak Battery Cause EPS Problems?
Video

VIDEO: Can a Weak Battery Cause EPS Problems?

 

Many improvements have been made to 12-volt systems over the years. This video is sponsored by Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper.
20 years ago, 42-volt was going to be the future of automotive electrical systems. But, it never happened. What did happen was 12-volt batteries and alternators improved along with the power management systems.

Today, 12-volt systems dominate even the electric vehicle segment.

In this video, we cover how to maintain these systems with inspection and correct battery replacement.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

