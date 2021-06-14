VIDEO: Can I Hit A Wheel Bearing With A Hammer?

A hammer is a technician’s best friend to remove stuck parts or to install a part with a tight fit. But, should you use a hammer to remove or install a wheel bearing? Yes, you can use a hammer.

First , make sure you are using the correct hammer and you are not striking the surfaces that make contact with the rolling elements. Second, make sure the bearing is pre-loaded.

In this video, we discuss the right way and wrong way to use a hammer on wheel bearings.

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.