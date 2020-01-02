A driver could be poisoning their catalytic converters without even knowing it. Some engine oils and coolants may contain ingredients that damage catalytic converters. These ingredients can permanently reduce the efficiency of the catalytic converter the break down emission byproducts. Andrew Markel discusses how to pick the correct oil and coolant for a vehicle. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Efficiency Killers
