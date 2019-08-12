Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Checking Transmission Clutch Health

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: Brake Noise? More Like 'Noise When Braking'

VIDEO: Corrosion Resistant Coating On Brake Rotors

VIDEO: How Brake Pad Wear Sensors Work And Why You Need To Replace Them

VIDEO: Checking Transmission Clutch Health

VIDEO: Comparing The Condition Of Opposing Wheel Bearings

VIDEO: Timing Belts: The Right Tension In The Right Temperature Range

VIDEO: PCV Valve Obstructions From Oil Leaks

VIDEO: Diagnosing The A/C Compressor Clutch

VIDEO: Use Coolant Color To Check Service History

0W16 Versus 0W20 Oil

Andrew Markel discusses several ways to diagnose a clutch’s healthy operation to maximize the life of the transmission. Sponsored by Valeo.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

Show Full Article