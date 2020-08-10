Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Clean The Fuel Tank Before Replacing The Pump

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Sediment, rust and debris from the pump can get into the tank and kill the fuel pump. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Advertisement

If a vehicle gets 20 miles to the gallon, more than 5,000 gallons of gas (from many stations) will go through the tank in 100,000 miles. During this time, sediment, rust and debris from the pump can find its way into the tank and kill the fuel pump. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to remove the contamination to keep the fuel pump healthy. This video is sponsored by Carter.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Clean The Fuel Tank Before Replacing The Pump

on

VIDEO: How To Tell If A Brake Pad Is Ceramic Or Semi Metallic

on

VIDEO: Comparative Ride Height Analysis

on

VIDEO: What Else Should Be Replaced With The Strut?
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Yokohama Tire Celebrates 10 Years Sponsoring LA Angels

Video: VIDEO: How To Tell If A Brake Pad Is Ceramic Or Semi Metallic

Video: VIDEO: Clean The Fuel Tank Before Replacing The Pump

Video: VIDEO: Comparative Ride Height Analysis

Video: VIDEO: What Else Should Be Replaced With The Strut?
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect