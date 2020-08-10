Connect with us
VIDEO: Comparative Ride Height Analysis

 

Learn how to measure and save time for your next repair. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Using the OEM ride height measurement procedure or tools may not be the most productive way to spend valuable inspection time. But if you compare one side to the other, it can give you an idea if the springs are worn or the suspension is damaged. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to measure the suspension for shock, strut or spring replacement. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

