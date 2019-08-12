VIDEO: Corrosion Resistant Coating On Brake Rotors
Andrew Markel discusses brake rotors and the importance of the corrosion resistant coating present on some products. Sponsored by NAPA.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Brake Noise? More Like 'Noise When Braking'
VIDEO: Corrosion Resistant Coating On Brake Rotors
VIDEO: How Brake Pad Wear Sensors Work And Why You Need To Replace Them
VIDEO: Checking Transmission Clutch Health
Andrew Markel discusses brake rotors and the importance of the corrosion resistant coating present on some products. Sponsored by NAPA.
Video courtesy ImportCar.