VIDEO: CV Joints And Boots Don’t Fail On Their Own

If you fail to identify the reason why a CV joint or boot failed in the first place, the new joint will be condemned to fail in the same way.

Before you order your next CV joint, axle or boot, it is essential to identify any other components that are compromised. Oil seals, missing exhaust shields and broken transmission mounts can lead to joint failure. By finding the root cause, you can order not only the axle, joint or boot that fixes the driveline, but the parts to restore the vehicle to like new condition. This video is sponsored by GSP North America.