Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Determining Turbocharger Failures

Doug Kaufman

Doug Kaufman,author

View bio

Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.

VIDEO: Determining Turbocharger Failures

VIDEO: How Turbocharger Efficiency Is Affected By Location

VIDEO: Build Customer Relationships Using Shop Software

VIDEO: Best Practices For Turbocharger Life

VIDEO: Understanding Variable Geometry Turbocharging Technology In Modern Engines

VIDEO: Use Software To Help Your Shop Operate More Efficiently

VIDEO: Best Practices For Turbocharger Life

VIDEO: Build Customer Relationships Using Shop Software

VIDEO: How Turbocharger Efficiency Is Affected By Location

VIDEO: Understanding Variable Geometry Turbocharging Technology In Modern Engines

When a turbocharger fails, your CSI skills must be put to work. Determining why it fails may be much more difficult than replacing it. Sponsored by MAHLE.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

Show Full Article