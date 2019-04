Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Like other vehicle systems, identifying the odd engine sounds you hear can help you diagnose failures.

In a new episode of Tech Test Prep, Carley Millhone shares how to diagnose engine noise. Sponsored by INA, a Schaeffler brand.

