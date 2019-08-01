Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Diagnosing The A/C Compressor Clutch

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses the clutch on the A/C compressor, and the signs to look for in your diagnostic to confirm its operation. Sponsored by Valeo.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

