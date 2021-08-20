 VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?
VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?
VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

Video

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

 

Take time to look at the lights on your service monitors. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Every time you pull a vehicle into your bays, you need to take a little extra time looking at the lights on in the instrument cluster and service monitors.

The majority of vehicles that come to your shop have “life” tools that tell customers when they need an oil change, new air filter or other service. These indicators can use complex algorithms to calculate the remaining miles or life percentage. Catching an item before they go to zero, can create a win for the customer and your shop. So before you get out of the car to start the inspection, check the monitors. 

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

