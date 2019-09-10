Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Drive Axle Inspection, Diagnostics And Installation

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

Andrew Markel discusses the total repair process for axle shafts. CV and tripod joints hardly ever fail on their own. The failure of the joint or axle can be caused by a faulty mount, suspension or steering component. It is critical that the problem is solved before the new axle is installed. This video also covers the need to address transmission, transaxle and differential seals and fluid. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

