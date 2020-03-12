Connect with us

Video

VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

Shop owner Donny Seyfer explores the operation for these next-generation thermostats. This video is sponsored by MAHLE.
Advertisement
 

on

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Electronic thermostats can help prevent extreme heating conditions because they can be opened when certain conditions are detected.

Factors like engine load, ambient temperature, engine RPM and ignition time can influence the position of the thermostat. The changes in thermostat position are made with a heating coil and not the temperature of the coolant. Shop owner Donny Seyfer explores the operation and diagnostics for these next-generation thermostats. This video is sponsored by MAHLE.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

on

VIDEO: Hub Flange Runout Measurement

on

VIDEO: Wheel Speed Sensor Codes For Circuit Integrity

on

VIDEO: Loaded Struts And Suspension Ride Height
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools: WORX Gloves And Shop Safety Supplies For 2020

Tools: Pinpoint Precision With Snap-on’s Thermal Laser

Video: VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

News: WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Video

High Pressure Fuel Pump Function Tip Clip

Video

Video Tech Tip: Torque vs. Horsepower

Video

Tech Tip: Hybrid Converter / Inverter Service Opportunities

Video

Tech Tip: Misfire Causes and Tips
Connect