 VIDEO: Engine Covers Are Now Functional and Not Cosmetic Parts
VIDEO: Engine Covers Are Now Functional and Not Cosmetic Parts

VIDEO: How Does A Single Impact Cause Wheel Bearing Noise?

VIDEO: Oil Extractors- From DIY To Required

VIDEO: 2020 Ford Edge Front Camera Calibration
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: How Does A Single Impact Cause Wheel Bearing Noise?

VIDEO: Engine Covers Are Now Functional and Not Cosmetic Parts

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Video

VIDEO: Engine Covers Are Now Functional and Not Cosmetic Parts

 

Engine covers have gained some new functions. This video is sponsored by Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper.
Engine covers were once cosmetic items intended to clean up the appearance under the hood. The thin plastic cover hid wires, injectors and coils from the vehicle owner. But with the introduction of gasoline direct injection, these covers help to absorb the noise generated by the high-pressure fuel pump. Forgetting to reinstall a cover can cause a customer complaint of a noise engine.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

