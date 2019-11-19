Automotive/Brake pads
ago

VIDEO: Engineering Explained Tries To Find The Best Brake Pad

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SEMA Accepting Scholarship Applications

VIDEO: Engineering Explained Tries To Find The Best Brake Pad

University Of The Aftermarket Foundation Launches New Website

Nominate A Tech For The TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards

BASF Awards '32 Ford Sedan With 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award

The Future Of The Pothole

Mini Cooper Tech Tip: False 'Service Due' Message For Brake Pad Thickness

5 Public High School Automotive Teachers Named Winners Of 2019 Harbor Freight Tools For Schools Prize For Teaching Excellence

WIX Filters Names Laurens District 55 High School the 2019 School of the Year

Final Young Guns Challenger Chosen By Fans For 6th Annual SEMA Battle Of The Builders

Popular YouTube channel Engineering Explained recently partnered with NRS Brakes to find out what are the differences between expensive and cheaper brake pads.

The video compares brake pads ranging from $20 to $90 for the same vehicle. Performance testing included exposure to high temperatures, corrosion testing and shear testing. Other tests were performed on a brake dynamometer to determine which brake pads were the quietest.

Jason Fenske’s goal was to determine if drivers get what they are paying for when they buy a premium or cheap brake pad.

Show Full Article