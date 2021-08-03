 VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

on

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

on

BOLT ON And DRIVE To Host Free Webinar

on

VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes Video
play

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Don’t compromise when it comes to filters, trust us. This video is sponsored by ACDelco.
Advertisement

Filters are the first line of defense for any vehicle.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Filters protect the engine and even the occupants inside the cabin. Compromising on filters means you could be  compromising some of the most expensive parts of a vehicle.

Take this oil filter. It must meet exacting specifications for flow, pressure and efficiency. It also needs to have the capacity to last the length of the oil change interval. While the outward appearance of the filter has not changed in 40 years, it is what is inside the filter that has changed.

Modern engines with variable valve timing, cylinder deactivation and tighter bearing clearances must flow a large volume of oil. To do this, ACDelco filters use an eDesign core made of an engineered nylon polymer with 10 times more open area to improve flow. On ACDelco Ultraguard filters, the center tube is spiral-wound with an engineered surface to increase flow.

Advertisement

Pressure is always a force on filters. Increased pressure from cold starts and high RPM operation put pressure on the external and internal components. As a result, the eDesign core of the standard filter has a 50% higher collapse strength to withstand forces that could cause competitors’ filters to collapse internally.

The ACDelco Ultraguard line of oil filters features a thick metal canister mated to a heavy threaded plate designed to withstand four times normal oil pressure.

To make sure the filter can go the distance, both the ACDelco Standard and UltraGuard lines use advanced technology with engineered blended media. Also, there is more media and pleats than the competition.

Advertisement

Modern engine air filters have to filter approximately 14 gallons of air for every gallon of gas burned. You might think an engine air filter is simple and has not evolved with the rest of the vehicle, but things have changed. An engine air filter catches dirt and debris in the air and prevents them from damaging the walls of the engine’s combustion chamber.  Engineers must balance capacity, efficiency, and flow for optimal performance. ACDelco’s GM OE Engine Air Filters are designed to work with GM’s Air Filter Life System.

The system predicts engine air filter life and alerts the driver when the engine air filter needs to be changed.   ACDelco’s Gold, previously known as Professional, engine filters are designed to work with GM and other makes that might have an engine air filter life monitor.

Advertisement

Don’t forget about the occupants of the vehicle. A cabin air filter can protect the driver and passengers from particulates found in exhaust gases and allergens, like pollen. They can also protect the heater core and evaporator debris that could hurt airflow. ACDelco’s OE Cabin Air Filters use multi-layer compound media to capture large and small particles. The material has separate layers that handle different-sized contaminants without sacrificing airflow.

ACDelco Gold Cabin Air Filters also have a charcoal carbon layer that absorbs smells inside and outside the vehicle.

Filters might be the least expensive parts that are replaced during the life of the vehicle. But, a low-quality can can do the most damage. Be certain that that you are using the highest-quality filterno matter if it is for the oil, air or the passengers inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by ACDelco.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

Video: VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

Video: VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades

Video: VIDEO: The Benefits Of Injector Balance Testing

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician