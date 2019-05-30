VIDEO: Five Serpentine Belt Inspection Tips
Andrew Markel discusses five helpful tips to help a serpentine belt diagnostics go smoother. Sponsored by Continental.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: The Dipstick Can Tell A Lot About A Vehicle
VIDEO: Using Symptom-Based Lists To Add Value To Labor
VIDEO: Where Have The Fuel Pump Filters Gone?
VIDEO: Using Service Information To Look Up Tire Specs
VIDEO: Using Replacement Intervals And Inspection To Sell Air Filters
Andrew Markel discusses five helpful tips to help a serpentine belt diagnostics go smoother. Sponsored by Continental.
Video courtesy ImportCar.