VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement

Today we’re going to perform a complete Electronic Rack and Pinion Replacement on this 2014 Ford F-150.

The replacement process is very similar to a conventional Hydraulic Rack and Pinions however, there are some additional steps required. This Electronic Rack and Pinion does require us to perform what’s called a PMI which is also known as a Programmable Module Installation, which means we are going to pull the original Power Steering Control Module configuring information from the original rack and pinion before we remove it, then upload this data to the Replacement Rack and Pinion after installation is complete. PMI is a process where we use a J2534 flash tool like this to extract the data from the original Rack and Pinion module and transfer it to the replacement Rack and Pinion module. Sometimes a PMI cannot be performed due to the original module not being able to communicate due to it being damaged or for other reasons as well. In this case, using “as built” data will get you going. One note before we continue with the install. Many vehicles now use hardware which is called TTY or Torque to yield. Torque to yield bolts cannot and must not be re-used, they are meant to be tightened only once. The 2 mounting bolts for the Rack and Pinion, the outer tie rod nuts and the steering shaft to Rack input shaft bolt are to be discarded and replaced with new.

Before we remove the electronic power steering gear, we want to hook up our J2534 module programming pass-thru tool and the laptop to the Data Link connector under the dash. Using Ford’s IDS, we want to go into PMI, and upload the module configuration information from the power steering control module Next, it is important to remove the negative battery cable, failure to do this can result in damage to the internal power relay of the replacement unit. Position the vehicle on a lift, then using a steering wheel lock as such, center and lock the steering wheel in place. Do not allow the steering wheel to turn, or damage to the clock spring can occur, if there is evidence that the steering wheel has rotated, you will need to remove and re-center the clock spring. Now let’s remove the front wheels and tires, then remove the skid plate if equipped.

Loosen the outer tie rod end jam nuts , then take off the nuts securing the tie rods to the knuckle and discard those. Now you can unscrew each outer tie rod and jam nut so they can be replaced on the replacement unit. Remove and discard the steering column shaft – to – steering gear bolt and disconnect the steering shaft from the Rack and Pinion Disconnect the two steering gear electrical connectors, disconnect the four wiring harness retainers, position the wiring harness aside. Remove and discard the two steering gear -to- crossmember bolts, now the Rack and pinion can be removed. Position the Replacement Rack and Pinion unit in place and using new mounting bolts, torque these to 325 Ft Lbs, Position the steering shaft onto the rack and Pinion and secure it using a new bolt which you’ll torque to 22 ft lbs.

Thread each outer tie rod jam nut and outer tie rod onto the replacement Rack, keeping in mind that final adjustment will be made during the front wheel alignment after install. Replace the skid plate and bolts (if equipped) Install the front wheels and tires. Now you can lower the vehicle and remove the steering wheel lock. Using your J-2534 device, you now need to finish the PMI (programmable module installation) to get the configuration info from the original unit uploaded into the replacement unit. We will go back into the IDS and upload the saved information into the power steering control module. After we have confirmation that the upload was successful, we can check and verify that no DTCs exist, and disconnect the laptop from the DLC. Now that we’ve got our configuration uploaded into our rack and pinion, and our tires are back on the vehicle, we can go ahead and perform our front end alignment to ensure the toe is centered on this vehicle.

