VIDEO: Fuel Levels And Alignment Angles

Any change in weight added to a vehicle will affect the ride height. Some vehicle service specifications actually call for a full tank of gas and complete passenger weight – upward of 500 pounds.

Hunter trainer Dave Fox and Andrew Markel of Babcox Media discuss how the fuel level can change a vehicle’s ride height and thus change the alignment angles – a crucial thing to understand given the tighter tolerances on ADAS-equipped vehicles.

This video presented by Hunter Engineering.