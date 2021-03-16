Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Video
VIDEO: Gapping Spark Plugs
Does the gap need set before replacement? This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Why is gap critical? The gap is the distance between the center and side electrodes so arcing occurs at the proper voltage that ignites the fuel/air mixture and generates the combustion that makes the engine run.
Large gap = higher voltage requirements/misfire
Smaller gap = A narrow gap may give too small and weak a spark to effectively ignite the fuel-air mixture.
