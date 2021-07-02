 VIDEO: Hard Brake Pedal Problems -
VIDEO: Hard Brake Pedal Problems

 

Here’s how a brake pad can cause a hard brake pedal. This video is sponsored by Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper.
Changes in the brake feel can be signs of a safety problem. The cause of a hard brake pedal might be the quality of the friction material and the friction characteristics.

In this video, we break down how a brake pad can cause a hard brake pedal.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

