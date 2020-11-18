Video
Search
Podcast
Webinar
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated?

on

VIDEO: Fuel Filter Replacement

on

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

on

VIDEO: Alignment Is Key
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated? Video
play

VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated?

VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated? Video
play

VIDEO: Fuel Filter Replacement

Trending Now

Toyota Regenerative Braking

Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Subaru HVAC Diagnostics

Underhood: Subaru HVAC Diagnostics
Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

Undercar: Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
BMW TPMS System Breakdown

Undercar: BMW TPMS System Breakdown
Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Underhood: Headlights: HID Diagnostics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Collision Repair Education Foundation diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Engineers ensure the engine, filter and oil match the mileage for the oil change interval. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Advertisement


When the owner’s manual is printed and the service schedule lists the oil change interval it is not guess work. Engineers perform calculations to make sure the engine, filter and oil match the mileage for the oil change interval. In this video we cover why an oil change interval is 5,000, 7,000 or even 10,000 miles. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Oil Life Monitor

Video: VIDEO: Fuel Pump Replacement

Video: VIDEO: ASE G1 Tip For Head Gasket And Spark Plug Questions

Video: VIDEO: Air Filter Replacement Criteria

Advertisement
Connect