VIDEO: How Can A Timing Belt Lose Teeth?
Andrew Markel discusses the conditions under which a timing belt could lose some of its teeth, including incorrect tension. Sponsored by INA, a Schaeffler brand.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
