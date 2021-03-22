 VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs?
VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs?

VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs? Video
play

VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs?

VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs?

 

Different manufacturers use different kinds of spark plugs. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Because manufacturers use different kinds of spark plugs, the best guide as to when they should be replaced is the maintenance schedule that comes with every vehicle either as part of the owner’s manual or as a separate maintenance guide included with the vehicle. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

