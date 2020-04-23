VIDEO: How To Get Rid Of Brake Rotor Corrosion

With more people forced to stay at home due to the covid-19 pandemic, vehicles are setting for long periods. One of the most common conditions is an accumulation of corrosion on the surfaces of the brake rotor.
For some vehicles the corrosion may cause brake noise and judder. If the layer of rust is not removed by normal braking, technicians have two tools to return the brakes to normal operating condition. Andrew Markel discusses the procedures to remove surface rust on rotors. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.