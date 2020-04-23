Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: How To Get Rid Of Brake Rotor Corrosion

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

One of the most common conditions of corrosion on the surfaces of the brake rotor. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
Advertisement

With more people forced to stay at home due to the covid-19 pandemic, vehicles are setting for long periods. One of the most common conditions is an accumulation of corrosion on the surfaces of the brake rotor.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For some vehicles the corrosion may cause brake noise and judder. If the layer of rust is not removed by normal braking, technicians have two tools to return the brakes to normal operating condition. Andrew Markel discusses the procedures to remove surface rust on rotors. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: How To Get Rid Of Brake Rotor Corrosion

on

VIDEO: How To Install A Spin-On Oil Filter

on

VIDEO: Can You Replace Spark Plugs On A Hot Engine?

on

VIDEO: Is Corona Killing Spark Plugs?
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Undercar: Tips For Investing In A New Tire Changer

Video: VIDEO: How To Install A Spin-On Oil Filter

Video: VIDEO: How To Get Rid Of Brake Rotor Corrosion

Tools & Products: AISIN Launches Window Regulator Program To Aftermarket

Tools & Products: Mayhew Introduces New 10-Pc Phillips Dual Drive Bit Set
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect