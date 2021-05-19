 VIDEO: Identify CV Axle Problems Before They're Failures
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Identify CV Axle Problems Before They're Failures

on

Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month

on

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep - Misting Spark Plug Wires

on

VIDEO: Strut Diagnosis Requires More Than A Look
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month Video
play

Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month

VIDEO: Identify CV Axle Problems Before They're Failures Video
play

VIDEO: Identify CV Axle Problems Before They're Failures

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Paint / Body: Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Identify CV Axle Problems Before They’re Failures

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

There are a number of tells that indicate if a CV axle is going bad. This video is sponsored by GSP North America.
Advertisement

A click, click, click noise when going around a sharp turn isn’t someone starting a slow clap.   It is however a pretty good sign that the CV axles on a vehicle are in need of some attention. Let’s take a look at some ways to properly diagnose a worn CV axle.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CV axles are the link between your transmission and your wheels. Their design allows them to move to follow the suspension while still being able to move the vehicle.

There are a number of things that we can look at to see if a CV axle is going bad. One of the simplest driving tests that you can do is to take the vehicle to an open parking lot and slowly drive in circles with the steering wheel turned sharp in each direction. This puts the joints on the CV axles in the sharpest angle possible, and will often cause ones that have gone bad to make a clicking noise where the bearings bind up a bit. Next up, it’s time to get the vehicle in and on a lift so you can give a good visual inspection.

The first thing that you will want to look at are the boots that cover the CV joints. Any rips or tears in those boots will allow the grease to get out, and dirt to get in.  Once dirt or water enters a CV joint, it will cause damage to the bearings and bearing surfaces in the joint and it will need replaced. Something else to take note of is if you have the end free, check to make sure that the slip joint moves freely without binding.If there is any binding or resistance, it’s time to replace the CV axle. Diagnosing CV axle issues doesn’t need to be complex if you know the right things to look for.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by GSP North America.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights

Video: VIDEO: Staying In Your Prime During Oil Change Time

Video: VIDEO: Oil Pressure Light Information

Video: VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician