Video
VIDEO: How To Install a Power Steering Pump Pulley
Here are the tools & procedures required to install a power steering pump pulley. This video is sponsored by CARDONE.
A new power steering pump might not come with a pulley. It is up to you to remove the pulley from the old and install it on the new pump.
In this video we cover the tools and procedures required to install a power steering pump pulley so it is aligned with the belt drive system.
This video is sponsored by CARDONE.