VIDEO: How To Resolve DTC C1130 For Nissan Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses how to resolve chassis DTC C1130 and how it might not be an issue with the ABS system, but the ECM. Sponsored by Nissan.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

