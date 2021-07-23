 VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System -
VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System
VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

 

There are many benefits to the DAS 3000 and ADASLink system. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system with all the targets, cameras and tools needed to perform a complete ADAS calibration in a unit that can be easily moved around to work where needed in the shop. 

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

