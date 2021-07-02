Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Video
VIDEO: Hyper-Miler Brake Myths About Hardware
Here’s how hyper-milers are putting themselves at risk. This video is sponsored by Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper.
With increasing gas prices, some consumers are looking to increase their fuel economy by decreasing their vehicle’s brake drag.
In this video we discuss how these hyper-milers are putting themselves and others at risk by modifying brake hardware.
This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.