VIDEO: Ignition Coil Circuit Testing
Doug Kaufman explains the proper diagnostic process for ignition coils in order to avoid swapping parts. Sponsored by Blue Streak.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Doug Kaufman,author
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
VIDEO: Why Do Diesel Engines Need EGR?
VIDEO: Ignition Coil Circuit Testing
PCV Systems: Deep Breathing Exercises
Doug Kaufman explains the proper diagnostic process for ignition coils in order to avoid swapping parts. Sponsored by Blue Streak.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.