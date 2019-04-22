Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Ignition Coil Misfire Diagnostics

Andrew Markel

VIDEO: Ignition Coil Misfire Diagnostics

Andrew Markel talks ignition coil misfires, and the engine components to check when it happens. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

