VIDEO: Ignition Coil Misfire Diagnostics
Andrew Markel talks ignition coil misfires, and the engine components to check when it happens. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
The Next Evolution Of Fuel Injection
Detecting Hose Problems Before They Explode
VIDEO: Ignition Coil Misfire Diagnostics
Andrew Markel talks ignition coil misfires, and the engine components to check when it happens. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.