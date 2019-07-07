VIDEO: Inspecting Bent Strut Rods
Andrew Markel addresses a call from a customer involving a memory steer issue, and how the root cause may be hard to detect. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
