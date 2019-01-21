VIDEO: Installing Spring-Type Hose Clamps
Andrew Markel discusses the installation and longevity of spring-type hose clamps, and how they keep a hose connection sealed up to 200,000 miles. Sponsored by Dayco.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Motor Mounts And U-Joints: How One Affects The Other
VIDEO: Installing Spring-Type Hose Clamps
VIDEO: Gasket And Fluid Compatibility
Top 10 Changes To Vehicles With Stop/Start Systems
Andrew Markel discusses the installation and longevity of spring-type hose clamps, and how they keep a hose connection sealed up to 200,000 miles. Sponsored by Dayco.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.