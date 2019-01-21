VIDEO: Installing Spring-Type Hose Clamps

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Andrew Markel discusses the installation and longevity of spring-type hose clamps, and how they keep a hose connection sealed up to 200,000 miles. Sponsored by Dayco.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.