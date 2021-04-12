 VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?

on

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work?

on

VIDEO: Diagnosing A Check Engine Light

on

VIDEO: Engine Water Pump Replacement Tips
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly? Video
play

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work? Video
play

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

The online training courses were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Meter Usage & Electrical Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Advertisement

Trending Now

NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The greater the vibration or shock, the higher the voltage and frequency. This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
Advertisement

The knock sensor is a piezoelectric accelerometer that acts as a microphone on the engine. It converts vibrations into alternating current (AC) signal. When the crystal inside the sensor is vibrated, it produces an AC voltage.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The greater the vibration or shock, the higher the voltage and frequency. In this video we discuss how a knock sensor can fail, testing and diagnostics.

This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Mild Vs. Wild – Horsepower At Any Cost

Video: VIDEO: How Can You Tell If A Spark Plug Is Worn Out?

Video: VIDEO: Solving The Carbon Deposit Conundrum

Video: VIDEO: Champion Engine Builder Steve Morris Explains Pushrods

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician