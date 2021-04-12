Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?
The greater the vibration or shock, the higher the voltage and frequency.
The knock sensor is a piezoelectric accelerometer that acts as a microphone on the engine. It converts vibrations into alternating current (AC) signal. When the crystal inside the sensor is vibrated, it produces an AC voltage.
The greater the vibration or shock, the higher the voltage and frequency. In this video we discuss how a knock sensor can fail, testing and diagnostics.
