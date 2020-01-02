There is a myth out there that says the more filter pleats a manufacturer can cram into an oil filter, the better the filter. This is not true! It is about the multi-layer high-tech filter media that not only adds capacity, but efficiency over extended oil change periods. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video
VIDEO: It’s Not The Filter’s Pleats, But The Media
There is a myth out there that says the more filter pleats, the better the filter.
Click Here to Read More
Loading Post...
Loading Post...
Loading Post...