 VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own
Sell the complete job up front.

VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own

 

Try not to use a scan tool to clear out the code. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) occur when a vehicle monitor notices an issue with a component. It could be an open circuit or preset limits have been exceeded. After the defective component has been replaced, don’t erase the code and hope it does not come back. Let the vehicle complete its monitors and turn off the code on its own, this way you can confirm the repair.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

