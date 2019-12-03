VIDEO: Lighting And Bulb Error Messages

Most late-model vehicles use a computer module to control the exterior lights on a vehicle. These modules can detect errors or problems with the lighting circuits like light high resistance, shorted and open circuits. When a bulb burns out it can produce a message in the instrument cluster and even a code. Andrew Markel discusses the procedures required to troubleshoot the circuit and to get the message to go away. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Courtesy of Underhood Service.