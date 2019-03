Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Tomorrow’s Tech School of the Year program, sponsored by WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts, honors the best technical training program for automotive technicians in the U.S. This year, Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, claimed the honor.

