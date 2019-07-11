Original Video/B'laster
VIDEO: Meet Joe Mendola – The 2019 B’laster Instructor of the Year

During the 2018/2019 school year, Tomorrow’s Technician and B’laster Corporation – makers of the penetrant, PB B’laster – partnered to search for automotive technology instructors who think outside of the toolbox with the first-ever “B’laster Instructor of the Year” program.

Our inaugural B’laster Instructor of the Year was Joe Mendola of Gaither High School. Read the May 2019 cover story to learn even more about Mendola, here.

Stay tuned for a special announcement about the 2020 B’laster Instructor of the Year program next week!

