VIDEO: Missed Drivetrain Maintenance Opportunities

Take time to look up the service interval information. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
With more all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive vehicles on the road there is a significant opportunity under the vehicle to service the differentials and the transfer case.

Many of these drivetrain components have maintenance intervals for the fluid inside. Take time to look up the service interval in the service information or the owner’s manual. Often, a driveline component will have a maintenance interval between 30,000 and 60,000 miles. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

