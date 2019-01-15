VIDEO: Moisture Inside The Intercooler: Normal Or Abnormal?
Andrew Markel discusses how moisture can accumulate inside of the intercooler as the turbocharger operates, including normal and abnormal conditions. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,author
