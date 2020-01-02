Even the best windshield wiper will not work to its full potential if it is not pushed down with enough force on to the windshield. Inspecting the wiper arm is just as critical as inspecting the blades. If the spring inside is worn, it could cause streak and wiper chatter. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video
VIDEO: New Wipers Not Working? Did You Inspect The Wiper Arms?
If the spring inside is worn, it could cause streak and wiper chatter. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Loading Post...
Loading Post...
Loading Post...