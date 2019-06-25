Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Oil Filter Maintenance Tips

Doug Kaufman

Doug Kaufman,author

View bio

Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.

VIDEO: Oil Filter Maintenance Tips

VIDEO: No-Start No-Crank On Vehicles With Transponder Keys

VIDEO: Why Do Diesel Engines Need EGR?

VIDEO: Ignition Coil Circuit Testing

PCV Systems: Deep Breathing Exercises

VIDEO: Ignition Coil Circuit Testing

TPMS: Reading The Future

PCV Systems: Deep Breathing Exercises

VIDEO: Oil Filter Maintenance Tips

VIDEO: Why Do Diesel Engines Need EGR?

Doug Kaufman discusses the different types of oil filters, and tips for their replacement when the time comes. Sponsored by MAHLE.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

Show Full Article