VIDEO: Oil Filter Maintenance Tips
Doug Kaufman discusses the different types of oil filters, and tips for their replacement when the time comes. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Doug Kaufman,author
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
VIDEO: Oil Filter Maintenance Tips
VIDEO: No-Start No-Crank On Vehicles With Transponder Keys
VIDEO: Why Do Diesel Engines Need EGR?
VIDEO: Ignition Coil Circuit Testing
Doug Kaufman discusses the different types of oil filters, and tips for their replacement when the time comes. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Video courtesy ImportCar.