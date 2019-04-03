VIDEO: Oil Leaks On Select Nissan V8 Engines
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB from Nissan in which an oil leak may appear behind the alternator on certain models with V8 engines. Sponsored by Nissan.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
Lifetime Air Filters: Fad Or Future?
VIDEO: Managing Brake Wear On Fleet Applications
VIDEO: Why Brakes Shouldn't Be A Loss Leader
VIDEO: Oil Leaks On Select Nissan V8 Engines
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB from Nissan in which an oil leak may appear behind the alternator on certain models with V8 engines. Sponsored by Nissan.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.