VIDEO: Oil Leaks On Select Nissan V8 Engines

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses a TSB from Nissan in which an oil leak may appear behind the alternator on certain models with V8 engines. Sponsored by Nissan.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

