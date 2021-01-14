Video
Tomorrows Technician

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

VIDEO: Spark Plug Crush Gaskets/Washers G1 Prep

VIDEO: How Does Sustainability Apply To Brake Pads

VIDEO: Resetting The Steering Angle Sensor After An Alignment
Video

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

 

Find out how to measure oil pressure. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Oil pressure is an essential for engine lubrication and operation of the valve train. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to measure oil pressure and how restrictions can cause codes for locked camshafts. He also covers the most common sources of restrictions for variable valve timing systems.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

