VIDEO: Oil Pressure Light Information

The oil pressure light can tell you a great deal about the engine’s condition. This video is courtesy of FRAM.
Our friends at FRAM have a host of technical documents on their website which any technician can look at. Some of these are as simple as a filter application change to a vehicle, to more complex issues that you may see in your shop. Let’s take a look at one.

The oil pressure light can tell you a lot about the car’s condition.

This video is sponsored by FRAM.

