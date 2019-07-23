Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: PCV Valve Obstructions From Oil Leaks

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: How Can A Timing Belt Lose Teeth?

VIDEO: PCV Valve Obstructions From Oil Leaks

VIDEO: Heat Treated Wheel Bearing Parts

VIDEO: False Wheel Speed Reading Caused By Metal Debris

VIDEO: Spark Plug Design And Torque Specs

VIDEO: Timing Belts: The Right Tension In The Right Temperature Range

Understanding Today’s Performance Brake Components

VIDEO: Inspecting Bent Strut Rods

VIDEO: Use Coolant Color To Check Service History

VIDEO: Serpentine Belts: What Are They Made Of?

Andrew Markel discusses a true shop story where a customer came in with an oil leak issue, only to find the PCV valve clogged. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

Show Full Article