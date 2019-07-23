VIDEO: PCV Valve Obstructions From Oil Leaks
Andrew Markel discusses a true shop story where a customer came in with an oil leak issue, only to find the PCV valve clogged. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
