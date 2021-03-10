Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

on

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage

on

VIDEO: Understanding Catalytic Converter Problems

on

VIDEO: Oil Filter Improvements Over Time
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job Video
play

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage Video
play

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Science Behind Traction And Braking

Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

Video: VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?
Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

A customer may expect that you can replace only the damaged corner, but for safety’s sake that’s unlikely to be a good solution. This video is sponsored by The Network Academy.
Advertisement

When your customer comes in with a broken spring, a damaged strut, should you get him back on the road as soon as possible, or should you do the job the right way? It doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the convenience of loaded struts, you can get your customers back on the road with a minimum of hassle. These preassembled parts include the coil spring, the strut mount, and all the hardware needed to do the job. They’ll save your technician valuable installation time. And, from the right supplier, the assemblies will be tuned to restore your customer’s vehicle to OE performance.

But should you recommend replacing only the damaged unit, two assemblies side to side or all four? That’s where your professional expertise comes into play.

A customer may expect that you can replace only the damaged corner, but for safety’s sake that’s unlikely to be a good solution. Yes, they’ll save money, but you’re letting them drive an unstable vehicle. The new corner will have a different spring than the other corners and the components are not engineered together.

You CAN replace the damaged unit along with its counterpart on the other side – this evens things out side to side but always check to be sure that the ride height of the older components still meets OE specifications. Otherwise, your customer may end up with a squatting back end, or a hunching front end.

Advertisement

The best solution for your customer’s safety and handling, is to restore all four corners with a strut assembly that’s been designed to OE specifications, and one that’s been designed and TUNED specifically for that vehicle model. This ensures that you’ll have matching spring rates on all four corners.

The quality of the components within that assembly and especially the quality of the coil spring. If a replacement loaded strut assembly has springs made of poor-quality steel, or springs that don’t match the rate of the OE springs, it could have an adverse impact on ride height, which affects wheel alignment, tire wear and handling. Weak springs can affect both camber and caster, which could result in a steering pull, a change in steering effort, or return or uneven tire wear. Poor-quality, improperly coated steel springs are also at increased risk of breakage and spring failure.

When you restore the vehicle to its factory specifications, you’ll create a very stable ride, thanks to consistent engineering and quality components. It’ll be a win-win for both of you – Your customer will drive away with a brand-new suspension, and you’ll sleep easy knowing you gave them and their family a safe ride. This video is sponsored by The Network Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Preload And Load Paths

Video: VIDEO: BKT and Monster Jam – Breaking World Records

Video: VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec?

Video: Video: How To Understand More From Diagnostic Trouble Codes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician